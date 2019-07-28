|
FRANKFORD -- Gerard "Gerry" Thomas Ennis, of Frankford, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 24, 2019, following a long stay at Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Joseph and Amelia (Guyon) Ennis on Feb. 11, 1947, Gerry proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War era. Following his discharge from active duty, Gerry continued to serve in the Navy Reserve for nearly 20 years. He worked for the New York City Transit Authority for 26 years prior to his retirement in 1997. Growing up in Brooklyn, his family summered at their house on the North Shore of Culver Lake. These were such happy times that when it was time to leave Brooklyn in September 1985, he chose to bring his family to the Branchville area, from which he continued his commute to his work in the Bronx until his retirement. Gerry was a former member of the Branchville Volunteer Fire Department, including the Fire Police division, as well as the Branchville American Legion Post 157, where he loved to share his stories and visit with friends. Gerry was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Amelia Ennis Brandt; and his brother, Vincent T. Ennis. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Antoinette "Toni" (Delfino) Ennis; his children, Kathleen, Joseph and wife, Toni, Sarah, and Christopher Sr.; his grandchildren, Delani, Joseph, Lynnlee, Christopher Jr., Haley and William; his siblings, Joseph G. Ennis, Elizabeth "Betty Ann" LaRosa and husband, Charles, and Sara Wuensch and husband, Joseph; four foster sons; as well as his cousins and numerous nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Gerard at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at St. Mary's Parish of the Immaculate Conception, 50 Ball St., Port Jervis, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blue Ridge Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Branchville, NJ 07826, or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are under the direction of Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St., Branchville. Condolences may be offered online at www.woodfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 28, 2019