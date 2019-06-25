Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
1 Vanderhoof Court
Vernon, NJ 07462
(973) 827-6600
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
1 Vanderhoof Court
Vernon, NJ 07462
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
1 Vanderhoof Court
Vernon, NJ 07462
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
1 Vanderhoof Court
Vernon, NJ 07462
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church
614 Route 517
Vernon, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Chmielowiec
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude Chmielowiec


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gertrude Chmielowiec Obituary
NAPLES, Fla. - Gertrude Chmielowiec, 99, of Naples, Fla., passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at her home.
Born Aug. 10, 1919, to the late Philip and Rosetta Kocher, Gertrude had been living in Naples, Fla., for many years. An avid poet, Gertrude's greatest accomplishment was receiving the Zelda Award for Comedic Acting for her performance in the Women's Club Acting Competition. She also enjoyed painting and sketching, and was a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Predeceased by her husband, John, and son, John Chmielowiec, as well as a grandson, James Dean, and her siblings, Theodore and Larry Kocher, Sylvia Rostkowski, Helen Kocher and Johanna Sudsky, Gertrude is survived by her daughters, Theresa and husband, Dr. Robert Teitlebaum, of Naples, Fla., and Christina Pombo, of Vernon; grandchildren, Jamy, Tracy, John, Lauren, Jenna, Caitlin, Lauren, Skylar, Jordan and Cailin; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Ryan, William, Dylan, Charley, Selah and Judah; a sister, Annette Messineo, of Saddle Brook; and many loving nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Nancy Dean, of Lanoka Harbor, and former daughter-in-law, Deborah Vomero, of Stanhope, N.J. Also surviving are her devoted angels, Barbara, Donnette, Lorna and Shea; as well as her loving neighbors, Dave and Lori.
Visitation for Gertrude will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, (One Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 28, at the St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church, 614 Route 517, Vernon. The funeral will be from the funeral home at 9:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to (www.stjude.org). Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now