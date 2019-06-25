NAPLES, Fla. - Gertrude Chmielowiec, 99, of Naples, Fla., passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at her home.

Born Aug. 10, 1919, to the late Philip and Rosetta Kocher, Gertrude had been living in Naples, Fla., for many years. An avid poet, Gertrude's greatest accomplishment was receiving the Zelda Award for Comedic Acting for her performance in the Women's Club Acting Competition. She also enjoyed painting and sketching, and was a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Predeceased by her husband, John, and son, John Chmielowiec, as well as a grandson, James Dean, and her siblings, Theodore and Larry Kocher, Sylvia Rostkowski, Helen Kocher and Johanna Sudsky, Gertrude is survived by her daughters, Theresa and husband, Dr. Robert Teitlebaum, of Naples, Fla., and Christina Pombo, of Vernon; grandchildren, Jamy, Tracy, John, Lauren, Jenna, Caitlin, Lauren, Skylar, Jordan and Cailin; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Ryan, William, Dylan, Charley, Selah and Judah; a sister, Annette Messineo, of Saddle Brook; and many loving nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Nancy Dean, of Lanoka Harbor, and former daughter-in-law, Deborah Vomero, of Stanhope, N.J. Also surviving are her devoted angels, Barbara, Donnette, Lorna and Shea; as well as her loving neighbors, Dave and Lori.

Visitation for Gertrude will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, (One Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 28, at the St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church, 614 Route 517, Vernon. The funeral will be from the funeral home at 9:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to (www.stjude.org). Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 25, 2019