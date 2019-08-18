|
POTOMAC, Md. -- Gertrude Mae Geuther McMillen, 98, of Potomac, Md., died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Potomac ManorCare in Potomac. Born Dec. 3, 1920 in Waymart, Pa., Gertrude was the daughter of the late Alice Mae Swartz Geuther and George B. Geuther. Growing up, her family lived in multiple locations in Sussex County, as well as in Florida after a fire at the family home and business caused health problems for her father. After his death, her mother returned to New Jersey and eventually married her stepfather, George Meisenheld. She graduated from Newton High School, Class of 1938, in the commercial curriculum and went on to be a personal secretary at Anken Chemical & Film Corporation, where she met Donald McMillen, and later worked as a bookkeeper at Luse & Luse Furniture Store. Gertrude married Donald Burnett McMillen on April 22, 1945, while he was serving in the U.S. Army. After the birth of their second child, Gertrude and Donald built a home in Lake Lenape where they lived for 30 years. After leaving Lake Lenape, they lived briefly in East Stroudsburg, Pa., and then in Florida (first Crescent City, then Sun City) as snowbirds and maintained an apartment in Newton for the summer months. After Donald's death in 1998, Gertrude returned full time to Newton for some of the happiest days of her life as a resident of Bristol Glen, where she was reunited with many old friends as well as making many new ones. In 2011, after some health issues, she relocated to Potomac ManorCare in Potomac, Md., to be closer to her daughter and her daughter's family. She received the kindest of care, made many new friends at Potomac ManorCare and enjoyed all activities, but especially bingo. She was the star attraction of four generations of our family simultaneously bell ringing for the Salvation Army in Potomac Village over the holidays. She was a former longtime member of the Andover Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Gertrude was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Donald Burnett McMillen, on Dec. 7, 1998; as well as her daughter, Donna Marlene McMillen Jordan, on March 5, 1986; and her siblings, Allan Geuther, Walter Geuther, Quentin Geuther, Alfred Geuther, Fred Geuther and Rose Geuther. Gertrude is survived by her daughter, Sherry McMillen Turner, of Potomac, Md.; her grandsons, Shawn Jordan, of Texas, Brandon Jordan, of Copley, Ohio, Evan Jordan, of Milford, Ohio, and Hart Turner, of Los Angeles, Calif.; her step-granddaughters, Cindy Crane, of Bethesda, Md., and Linnea Russell, of Gaithersburg, Md.; her great-grandsons, Trevon Jordan, Tyson Jordan and Landon Jordan; and her sons-in-law, Marvin Jordan, of North Canton, Ohio, and Stephen Bull, of Potomac, Md. She is also survived by four step-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews and three surviving sisters-inlaw. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Stillwater Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to The Salvation Army, National Capital Area Command, 2626 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington, DC 20037. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 18, 2019