FREDON -- Gladys (Lower) Frey, 88, of Fredon, passed away peacefully on Nov. 30, 2018, at Aegis Assisted Living Center in Dana Point, Calif. Beloved wife of the late Paul E. Frey, Gladys was born in Bath, Pa., to the late Earle Lower and Ethel (Merritt) Lower and moved to Rockaway as a young child. She married her high school sweetheart and then spent most of her adult life in the Sussex County area, where she was a longtime Fredon resident. She was predeceased by her husband, parents and siblings Dorothy, Charles, Cunard, Rhynier and Sherwood. Gladys always looked for the sunshine in every cloud and tried to help others find that sunshine as well. She spent most of her life in public service, whether as the Fredon Township clerk; coach for the cheerleaders of the Stillwater/Fredon wrestling program that her husband founded; member of the session in Stillwater Presbyterian Church; and founder of organizations such as Newton Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, The Beehive Consignment Shop and the Sparta Cancer Center's Hospitality Center. Her family and friends brought her the greatest joy, and she was happiest when she was in the company of one or more of them. Gladys is survived by her three children, son, Keith, husband of Michelle, of Evansville, Wis.; daughter, Kim, of Annapolis, Md.; and son, Eric, husband of Meg, of San Clemente, Calif. She was the proud grandmother of Alyssa, Lucas, Erica, Tess, Alec, Christian and Quinn. A memorial service will be held at Stillwater Presbyterian Church on Saturday, June 22, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in her memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation at www.alzfdn.org. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 9, 2019