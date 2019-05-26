HAMPTON -- Gladys Mae Utter, 92, of Hampton, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at home. Born in Hampton, Gladys was raised in Swartswood and Stillwater, then lived in Frankford for more than 60 years before moving to Hampton six years ago. She was a certified nursing assistant at the former Sussex County Homestead (now the Homestead Rehabilitation and Health Care Center) in Frankford for 30 years before her retirement in 1988. The daughter of the late Russell and Jennie (Rysdeck) Utter, Gladys was also predeceased by her husband, Albert, in 1993. One of 13 brothers and sisters, Gladys is survived by two children, Albert "Butch" E. Utter, of Frankford, and Margaret Terwilliger, of Hampton; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Graveside services were held in the Branchville Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St., Branchville. Memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Branchville, NJ 07826. Online condolences may be made to www.woodfuneralhome.net. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 26, 2019