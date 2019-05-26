Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wood Funeral Home
16 Main St
Branchville, NJ 07826
(973) 948-3030
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Utter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Mae Utter


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gladys Mae Utter Obituary
HAMPTON -- Gladys Mae Utter, 92, of Hampton, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at home.

Born in Hampton, Gladys was raised in Swartswood and Stillwater, then lived in Frankford for more than 60 years before moving to Hampton six years ago. She was a certified nursing assistant at the former Sussex County Homestead (now the Homestead Rehabilitation and Health Care Center) in Frankford for 30 years before her retirement in 1988.

The daughter of the late Russell and Jennie (Rysdeck) Utter, Gladys was also predeceased by her husband, Albert, in 1993. One of 13 brothers and sisters, Gladys is survived by two children, Albert "Butch" E. Utter, of Frankford, and Margaret Terwilliger, of Hampton; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held in the Branchville Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wood Funeral Home,

16 Main St., Branchville.

Memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Branchville, NJ 07826. Online condolences may be made to www.woodfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now