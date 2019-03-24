The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-3272
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
Gladys R. McGoonan


Gladys R. McGoonan Obituary
WANTAGE -- Gladys R. McGoonan, age 98, peacefully passed away while surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice.

Born in Manhattan, N.Y., to the late Harold and Amelia (Tait) Behrman, Mrs. McGoonan lived in The Bronx, N.Y., before moving to Bergen County in 1965. She lived in Bergen County until she moved to Sussex County in November 1980 to live with her son and his family.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Stephen McGoonan Sr. in 1974; her daughter, Carol Ann Walker, in 1985; her grandson, Stephen McGoonan Jr., in 2017; and her siblings, Richard Behrman, Shirley Woods and Marilyn Doherty. Mrs. McGoonan is survived by her son, Stephen R. McGoonan and his wife, Joy, of Wantage; her brother, Thomas Bainton and his wife, Carmen, of Pennsylvania; her sister, Connie Schwartz, of New Milford; her grandchildren, James McGoonan and his wife, Amanda, Sean McGoonan and his wife, Ashley, Lori Fedirko and her husband, Keith, and Tammy Hobar and her husband, James III; and her great-grandchildren, TJ Fedirko, Megan Hobar and Dona McGoonan.

Friends may pay their respects to the family from 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 29, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at the funeral home. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made in Gladys McGoonan's memory to Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 24, 2019
