DUBLIN, Pa. - Gladys V. Heckman, 96, formerly of Newton, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in the Brookdale Senior Living Community in Dublin, Pa.,

following a long illness. Born in Scranton, Pa., she grew up in Freeland, Pa. Gladys had also lived in Succasunna, N.J., and Andover Borough, N.J., before moving to Newton, N.J., where she lived for over 40 years.

Daughter of the late Chester A. and Hannah L. (Maschal) Fox, Mrs. Heckman was a graduate of the Foster Twp. High School class of 1941 and later was graduated from the Wilkes Barre Business College. She had worked 11 years as a bookkeeper for the Wilkes Barre Transit Corp. as well as being a clerk in the accounting department for the Andover Nursing Home until her retirement in 1980.

Mrs. Heckman was a long time and active member of both the Andover and Newton First United Methodist churches in New Jersey. She was a member and past president of their Women's Clubs, a past leader of the Lydia Circle at the Newton Methodist Church, as well as being a Sunday School teacher. Gladys was a very caring and giving person who enjoyed volunteering with the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice as well as Manna House, in Newton. She was also a former Girl Scout troop leader in Andover.

She was predeceased in life by her beloved husband of 50 years, Harry B. Heckman, in 2002; her son, Harry C. Heckman in 2008; as well as her sister, Anna Robinson, and her brother, Allen Fox.

Survivors include her loving daughters, Nancy and her husband, Michael Freed, of Coopersburg, Pa., and Janice and her husband, Douglas Brooks, of Mebane, N.C. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Gregory Freed, Nicole and her husband, Christopher Ballard, and Zachary Brooks, as well as her great-grandson, Colton Ballard.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 26, in the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Route 206), Newton, with funeral services beginning at noon. Interment will immediately follow in the Stillwater Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Brookdale Hospice, #995 Old Eagle School Road, Suite 315, Wayne, PA 19087. Online condolences are being offered through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 23, 2019