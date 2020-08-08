1/
Glen Kevin Struble
Stillwater - Glenn Kevin Struble of Stillwater NJ passed away Tuesday July 28, 2020 at Beth Israel Medical Center, Newark NJ.
He was 64.
Born on February 9, 1956 in Passaic to the late Alvin and the late Joyce (Erhardt) Struble, he has lived in Stillwater for 30 years.
Glenn was a maintenance mechanic with the Fredon Board of Education.
Ham radio operator AB2DE, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, the ocean, helping others build and repair numerous items, Lake George, Swartswood Lake and Astronomy which included watching the evening sky with his telescopes.
He is predeceased by his sister-in-law, Robin Struble.
Beloved husband of Maureen (McKay) Struble. Devoted father of Autumn Lee and Glenn Kevin Struble II. Loving grandfather of Billy. Dear brother of Gary (Kelly) and Mark Struble. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Glenn's Life Celebration on Friday August 14, 2020 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at the Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing. A Prayer Service will begin at 7:00PM.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of a person's choice.
For further information and to share a fond memory, please visit www.leberlakeside.com.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 8, 2020
Maureen, Autumn, Billy and Glenn Jr, words may not suffice to express the heartfelt sorrow that I feel for the passing of Glen Sr. ., Please accept my condolences. I always considered Glen a good friend.
Ted Townsend
Friend
