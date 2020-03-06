|
|
FRANKFORD - Glen P. Metzler, 61, of Frankford, passed away March 3, 2020, at Morristown Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
Glen was born to Allen and Marilyn Metzler in Brooklyn, N.Y., and grew up in Fair Lawn where he met his wife, Sharon, before moving to Frankford in 1990. A graduate of Lincoln Technical Institute, Glen was a part of Pipefitters Local 274 Union for over 35 years, working as an HVAC technician. Glen took great pride in his family specifically his grandchildren whom he referred to as his best friends. He was the kind of man that if you met, you never forgot and if you knew, you loved.
Glen is survived by his wife, Sharon, of Frankford; their three children, Amy Ricciardi and her husband, Marc, of Wantage, Bryan Metzler and his significant other, Keri Bourland, of Waldwick, and Lisa Guggiari and her husband, James of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; three grandchildren, Lauren, Max and Leo Ricciardi; his parents, Allen and Marilyn Metzler, of Delray Beach, Fla.; his sister, Dawn Lenhard, of Boca Raton, Fla.; his loving mother-in-law, nieces and nephew.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Sparta Fire Headquarters, 141 Woodport Road, Sparta. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Hospice Foundation of America, 1707 L Street NW, Suite 220, Washington, DC 20036 or to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 6, 2020