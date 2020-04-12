|
VERNON - Glen Rusinack, 63, of Vernon, unexpectedly passed away in the early morning of March 31, 2020. Glen was born Sept. 13, 1956. He grew up in Jersey City before moving to Rockaway Township where he grew up. He then moved to Vernon and remained until his passing. He was the son of the late Stephen and Gloria Rusinack.
Glen was a hardworking and respected man in his career. He worked in many different auto dealerships throughout the tri-state area proving to be dedicated, smart, successful, and valuable to those around him. Glen was the type of man who was always up for a good household project. He had a love for day trip adventures and fabulous food scavenger hunts.
He worked tirelessly to help those around him and dedicated much of his time to nurturing his loved ones. He had an incredible wit and a tremendously silly sense of humor that will truly be missed. He was always trying to make others laugh and smile. Glen was the kind of man to stand up when others couldn't or wouldn't.
Glen is survived by his loving wife, Catherine Rusinack; daughter, Brittany Rusinack; stepdaughters, Sheena Covert and Stephanie Wramage; grandchildren, Destiny Covert, Isabella Wramage, Rylee Covert, and Mia Wramage; brother, Mark Rusinack; his sisters, Jenifer Columbo and Laura Harlos; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In light of the circumstances, a celebration of life will be planned and celebrated at a later date. Private burial by Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 12, 2020