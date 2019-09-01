|
|
SUSSEX -- Glenn Andre Grieco, 72, of Sussex, formerly of Bayonne, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Carmel M. (Orsini) Grieco. Loving father of Angela Archiello and her husband, William "Archie," Maria Jankow, the Rev. John Grieco, Quinn Grieco and his wife, Danielle, Joseph Grieco and his wife, Wendy, and David Grieco. Adored grandfather of Justin, Jacob, Marissa, Sophia, Julia, Dylan, Quinn, Nicholas, John, Lauren, Caroline, Elizabeth and Benjamin. Also survived by his brother-in-law, Joseph Cambria; sister-in-law, Ann Davidson; brother-in-law, Sandy Davidson; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Ann Grieco, and his sister, Gilda Cambria. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Caiola-Stellato Funeral Home, 691 Avenue C, Bayonne. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at St. Francis de Sales Church, Vernon. Friends and family are to gather directly at the church. Interment in Clove Cemetery, Sussex. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Smile Train, 633 Third Ave., 9th Floor, New York, NY 10017. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 1, 2019