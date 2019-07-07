The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-3272
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
1:30 PM
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
Interment
Following Services
Clove Cemetery



Glenn Erik Kelly
WANTAGE -- Glenn Erik Kelly, 56, passed into the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, July 5, 2019.

Born in Pompton Plains to the late Steve and Elaine (Brown) Kelly, Erik was a lifelong resident of Sussex County. He worked tirelessly in his business, Erik Enterprises. He loved his family beyond measure and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his two sons, Tyler Kelly, of Sussex, and Dustin Kelly and his fiancée, Amanda, of Wantage; his sister, Kim Lime and her husband, Jim, of York, Maine; his brother, Stephen Kelly, of Honolulu, Hawaii; and his former wife, Kim Kelly, of Sussex.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Interment to follow at Clove Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to the family from 5-8 p.m. Monday, July 8, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 7, 2019
