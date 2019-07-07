WANTAGE -- Glenn Erik Kelly, 56, passed into the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, July 5, 2019. Born in Pompton Plains to the late Steve and Elaine (Brown) Kelly, Erik was a lifelong resident of Sussex County. He worked tirelessly in his business, Erik Enterprises. He loved his family beyond measure and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his two sons, Tyler Kelly, of Sussex, and Dustin Kelly and his fiancée, Amanda, of Wantage; his sister, Kim Lime and her husband, Jim, of York, Maine; his brother, Stephen Kelly, of Honolulu, Hawaii; and his former wife, Kim Kelly, of Sussex. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Interment to follow at Clove Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to the family from 5-8 p.m. Monday, July 8, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 7, 2019