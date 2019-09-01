The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
ANDOVER -- Glenn Malinowski, 58, of Andover, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.

Glenn was born in Passaic and raised in Totowa. He later resided in Sparta with his beloved family. He owned and operated his own construction business for more than 40 years.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Wood) Malinowski; father, Walter Malinowski; son, Garet Malinowski and his significant other, Erin Porter; son, Gage Malinowski and his wife, Cheyanne; daughter, Madison Malinowski and her significant other, Jared Antoniak; his sisters, Joyce Koch and Janice Inks, and his nieces and nephews; as well as our family dogs. He was predeceased by his mother, Joan Malinowski.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, with a service at 7 p.m., at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta.

Burial will be held Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa.

In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Amyloidosis Foundation to help support Glenn's condition for further research and studies.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 1, 2019
