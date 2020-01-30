|
OGDENSBURG - Gloria J. Ricalde, age 77, of Ogdensburg, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Born in Hackensack to the late John and Vera (Landusky) Moreno, she grew up there before moving to Ridgefield Park and Parsippany, eventually settling in Ogdensburg 43 years ago.
Gloria worked as a LAN operator for CNA Insurance Co. in Parsippany until her retirement. A hard worker, Gloria then worked for Sodexo at Sparta schools. Known for her amazing spirit, Gloria loved making students and coworkers laugh. Gloria was a giver, who never wanted anything in return. She was loved by all who knew her. She also enjoyed roller-skating, dancing, and spending time with her family.
Predeceased by her parents; her brother, August Moreno; and her infant son, Thomas John Ricalde, Gloria is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Tom Ricalde; daughter, Michelle and husband, David Hauck, of Stewartsville; and two grandchildren, Anthony and Jonathan Hauck.
A visitation for Gloria will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the St. Thomas of Aquin RC Church in Ogdensburg. Burial in the St. Thomas Cemetery will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
