LAFAYETTE - Gloria J. (Dziewiatek) Shope, 70, of Lafayette, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Gloria began teaching at Pope John XXIII High School in 1983 then later went on to become a guidance counselor, vice principal and principal before retiring in 2016. Gloria was extremely passionate about her work in education.
Gloria was predeceased by her beloved husband, Randolph, whom she wedded in 1970, and her father, Deacon Chester Dziewiatek.
She is survived by her mother, Sophie; her son, Ryan Shope and wife, Stacy; son, David Shope; and sisters, Mary Lee Salandi, Colette Saccomanno, and Joan Kuzicki and husband, Al. She also leaves behind her nieces, Stephanie Mozer and husband, Derek, and Amanda Yorde and husband, Todd;
sisters-in-law, Suzanne and Mary Ann Shope; and brother-in-law, Christopher Shope.
Gloria's heart belonged to her four loving grandchildren, Devin, Ethan, Claire and Finley.
Gloria was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend who will be remembered for her endless kindness, loving heart and positivity.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Goble Funeral Home,
22 Main St., Sparta. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Our Lady of the Lake Church,
294 S. Sparta Ave., Sparta. Interment will follow at Sparta Cemetery.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 20, 2019