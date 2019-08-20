The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goble Funeral Home
22 Main Street
Sparta, NJ 078711904
(973) 729-5530
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Goble Funeral Home
22 Main Street
Sparta, NJ 078711904
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Church
294 S. Sparta Ave.,
Sparta, NJ
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Sparta Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Shope
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria J. (Dziewiatek) Shope

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria J. (Dziewiatek) Shope Obituary
LAFAYETTE - Gloria J. (Dziewiatek) Shope, 70, of Lafayette, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Gloria began teaching at Pope John XXIII High School in 1983 then later went on to become a guidance counselor, vice principal and principal before retiring in 2016. Gloria was extremely passionate about her work in education.
Gloria was predeceased by her beloved husband, Randolph, whom she wedded in 1970, and her father, Deacon Chester Dziewiatek.
She is survived by her mother, Sophie; her son, Ryan Shope and wife, Stacy; son, David Shope; and sisters, Mary Lee Salandi, Colette Saccomanno, and Joan Kuzicki and husband, Al. She also leaves behind her nieces, Stephanie Mozer and husband, Derek, and Amanda Yorde and husband, Todd;
sisters-in-law, Suzanne and Mary Ann Shope; and brother-in-law, Christopher Shope.
Gloria's heart belonged to her four loving grandchildren, Devin, Ethan, Claire and Finley.
Gloria was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend who will be remembered for her endless kindness, loving heart and positivity.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Goble Funeral Home,
22 Main St., Sparta. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Our Lady of the Lake Church,
294 S. Sparta Ave., Sparta. Interment will follow at Sparta Cemetery.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goble Funeral Home
Download Now