ANDOVER TOWNSHIP - Gloria Jean Biamonte, 81, of Andover Township, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at home.
Born and raised in Newton, Gloria was a lifelong Sussex County resident. She began her career as a hairdresser, then worked for Andover Subacute & Rehabilitation Center before working for Hayek's Market.
Gloria was an excellent baker who could have had her own bakery. She was fun-loving and the neighborhood comedian; the local children would knock on her door just to play. Gloria was known for her loud rap music and deep love for animals, especially her cats and dog. Most of all, her grandchildren were her pride and joy.
Gloria was predeceased by her husband, Lewis "Lew" Biamonte on Feb. 2, 2016; her parents, Kenneth and Thelma Youngs; and her two sisters. She is survived by her daughters, Karen Biamonte and Lori Jane Card, both of Newton; her grandchildren, Justin Kramer, of Stillwater, and Ashley Card, of Newton; and her great-grandchildren, Devin and Damian Gummerson and Violet Grainer, all of Newton. She is also survived by her brother, Gary Youngs; her beloved cats, Emily and Rainbow; as well as her most recent addition, her dog, Pepper.
A memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the funeral home, followed by burial of cremains in St. Joseph R.C. Cemetery in Newton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a local animal shelter of your choice. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 17, 2019