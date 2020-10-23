1/1
Grace M. MacDonald
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace M. MacDonald
Vernon - Grace M. MacDonald, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Morristown Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Dorchester, Massachusetts to the late George and Erma (Crozier) Travers, Mrs. MacDonald lived in Hopedale, Massachusetts before moving to Sussex County in 1992. She had been employed by the Vernon Township Board of Education as a secretary for the Child Study Team for over 24 years. Mrs. MacDonald was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved to travel; especially taking trips to Maine. She was predeceased by her brother, Frank Travers in 2018. Mrs. MacDonald is survived by her husband of 41 years, Lorne J. MacDonald; her three daughters, Sarah Kelly and her husband Lewis of Byram, Susan Hayden and her husband Jared of Lake Ariel, PA, and Emily MacDonald of Deerfield, MA; her brother, George Travers and his wife Esther of Framingham, MA; her sister-in-law, Kathy Travers of Southbridge, MA; her three grandchildren, Beckett, Evelyn, and Miles; and her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Grace's memory to the Sussex County YMCA, Annual Campaign, 15 Wits End Road, Hamburg, NJ 07419. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-3272
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The New Jersey Herald and njherald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved