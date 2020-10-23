Grace M. MacDonald
Vernon - Grace M. MacDonald, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Morristown Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Dorchester, Massachusetts to the late George and Erma (Crozier) Travers, Mrs. MacDonald lived in Hopedale, Massachusetts before moving to Sussex County in 1992. She had been employed by the Vernon Township Board of Education as a secretary for the Child Study Team for over 24 years. Mrs. MacDonald was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved to travel; especially taking trips to Maine. She was predeceased by her brother, Frank Travers in 2018. Mrs. MacDonald is survived by her husband of 41 years, Lorne J. MacDonald; her three daughters, Sarah Kelly and her husband Lewis of Byram, Susan Hayden and her husband Jared of Lake Ariel, PA, and Emily MacDonald of Deerfield, MA; her brother, George Travers and his wife Esther of Framingham, MA; her sister-in-law, Kathy Travers of Southbridge, MA; her three grandchildren, Beckett, Evelyn, and Miles; and her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Grace's memory to the Sussex County YMCA, Annual Campaign, 15 Wits End Road, Hamburg, NJ 07419. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com