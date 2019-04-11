Home

William J. Leber Funeral Home
15 Furnace Rd.
Chester, NJ 07930
(908) 879-3090
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Mountain RC Church
Long Valley., NJ
Grace Stock Obituary
HAMBURG -- Grace Stock, 84, of Hamburg, formerly of the Towaco section of Montville, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Newton Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Grace was born Sept. 19, 1934, in Paterson, to the late Nunzio and Josephine Sabatino. She lived in Montville for more than

40 years before moving to Hardyston 18 years ago. She taught, made and sold ceramics and was a member of the Hardyston and St. Jude senior groups in Hamburg.

Grace is survived by her four devoted children, Deborah Dickinson and husband, John, Cynthia Huson and husband, Mark, James Stock Jr., and William Stock and wife, Karen; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Rose Crane; and by many other loving family members and friends. She was predeceased by four siblings.

Grace's life celebration will include a visitation from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the William J. Leber Funeral Home, 908-879-3090,

15 Furnace Road (corner of Route 206), Chester. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, at Our Lady of the Mountain R.C. Church in Long Valley. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Mountain Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the COPD Foundation, or the .
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 11, 2019
