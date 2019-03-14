WANTAGE - Gregory D. Nemecek, 34, passed away Monday March 11, 2019. Gregory was born on Dec. 21, 1984, in Denville, and was a resident of Stockholm and Wantage.

Gregory was a 2004 graduate of Wallkill Valley Regional High School, where he enjoyed soccer, tennis and skiing. He was employed as a truck driver for Eagle Food Services in Stockholm and was a landscaper for several local landscape companies, and most recently a ski lift attendant at Mountain Creek.

Gregory was predeceased by an uncle, Albert Nemecek, and his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Catherine Nemecek. Gregory is survived by his parents, Catherine Nemecek, of Wantage, and Joseph Nemecek, of Stockholm, and his brother, Joseph Nemecek, of Stockholm; his maternal grandmother, Anna Finch, of Wantage; aunts and uncles, Bonnie and Jim Fredericks, Patricia and John Tiger, Sue and Jack Green, and Theresa and Perry Santese; his cousins, Justin and Amy Flynn, Tommy and Dylan Finch, John Wayne Green, Ryan Donahue, John Joseph and Christopher Tiger; and his many friends.

Relatives and friends will be received 5-9 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin. All may gather at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, for a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial service at Immaculate Conception Church. Cremation service is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Center for Prevention in Newton, 61 Spring St. No. 3, Newton, NJ 07860. For directions and condolences see www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 14, 2019