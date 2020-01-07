|
TOTOWA - Gregory Joseph Massaro, 62, of Totowa, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, from injuries caused by a house fire.
He is survived by his mother, Patricia Massaro; his children, Joan Marie and Michael; siblings, Mark (Wanda), Jackie Burdick (Gary), James (Kristen Conry), and Nancy (Kim DeBonte); three nieces and four nephews. He is preceded in death by his triplets, Mary, Collette and William, and his father, Vincent Massaro.
Greg was an accomplished Eagle Scout and graduated from Passaic Valley High School. He received a degree in hotel management and culinary arts from Paul Smith College, as well as a degree from the Academy of McAllister Institute of Funeral Service.
Greg is lovingly remembered for his passion for life, enormous heart and unbelievable memory for detail. As a dedicated caregiver for his mother, Greg enjoyed spending time with family and friends, caring for neighbors and was a friend to all.
It will be difficult to imagine life without his smile, his conversations and larger than life personality. We will always "love you more".
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, Branchville, followed by an 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Queen of Peace R.C. Church, 209 Route 206, Branchville. Interment will follow in Walpack Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Totowa Fire Department, 22 Mitchell Avenue, Totowa, NJ 07512 or Totowa First Aid, 425 Totowa Road #2080, Totowa, NJ 07512. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 7, 2020