TENAFLY - Gregory Read, of Tenafly, formerly of Andover Township, passed away July 12, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer.

An alumnus of Regis High School in New York City and Trinity College in Hartford, Conn., Greg earned a J.D. degree from Boston College and practiced law in Connecticut and New Jersey.

He was predeceased by his father, Alfred W. Read Jr. He is survived by his mother, Virginia; his brother, Christopher (Vicki); his sister, Virginia (Terry Adams); his nephews, William and George (Adams); and his niece, Deborah (Ryan Keeran).

With his keen and curious mind, Greg's interests ranged from knotty legal issues to guitar music to science fiction. He was a kind and faithful son, brother and friend. His wry wit and take on life will be much missed.

Viewing for family and friends will be held Tuesday, July 16, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Barrett Funeral Home in Tenafly. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the funeral home, followed by burial at Rockland Cemetery in Sparkill, N.Y.

Donations in his honor can be made to the . Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 15, 2019