NEWTON -- Greta D. Kemether, 87, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at home. Greta was born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Swen and Jenny (Nelson) Johnson. She graduated from Upsala College in Livingston with a bachelor's degree in biology and a double minor in psychology and English. She worked at SCARC Inc. for more than 25 years as a job educator. Greta was a former Girl Scout leader and Cub Scout den mother. She was a member of the Newton Board of Education and spearheaded many of the recreational sports leagues in Newton. Greta loved a good deal and was a self-proclaimed Garage Sale Goddess! She loved to read, tend to her gardens and hike with her dogs at The Farm. Most of all, she was charitable; she would give anything she could to help those in need. Greta was a woman full of love and wisdom and will be greatly missed by the many lives she touched. In addition to her parents, Greta was also predeceased by her husband, Raymond A. Kemether; and her sisters, Svea and Dorothea. She is survived by her son, Raymond Kemether and wife, Dee; her daughters, Tina Kemether and Regina Morgenthien and husband, Tom; her grandchildren, Kristi and husband, Mohammad, Raychel, Thomas and fiancée, Lauren, and Karline, and fiancé, Tom; her great-grandchildren, Farrah, Ali, Annisa and Norah; her brother, Sven; and many nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 8, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Burial of cremains will be private in Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860, or to SCARC, 11 U.S. Route 206, Suite 100, Augusta, NJ 07822. Online condolences may be made at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 24, 2019