Harlie Amber Farino-Bigham

Sparta - Harlie Amber Farino-Bigham, 25, of Sparta, New Jersey, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Harlie was born in Denville New Jersey to Tracy Bigham and Dylan (Tom) Farino on December 18, 1994. She graduated from Jefferson Township high school in 2013 and attended County College of Morris. She worked as a proud receptionist for Skylands Urology Group and was inspired by her colleagues to further her education and pursue a degree in nursing.

Harlie was an amazing daughter, sister and friend. She was kind and compassionate and put everyone's needs ahead of own. Her unwavering generosity was a true reflection of the beautiful person she was inside and out. Harlie will always be loved, forever missed and never forgotten.

Harlie was a woman of many talents. She was an amazing musician, who mastered 6 different instruments. She was a first chair clarinet player, a drum major and a proud former member of the Fusion Drum Corp. A highlight of her musical career was when she performed at NJPAC. She was an artist at heart and loved to create beauty in this world. She enjoyed baking and cake decorating. Two of her favorite parks were Horseshoe Lake and Station Park, where she would take long walks and enjoy nature. She loved going down the shore and considered the ocean her second home. She adored shopping and watching movies, among her favorites were Disney's Frozen and anything Marvel. Harlie treasured the time she spent with her dearest friend Veronica and her family. She was passionate about gaming and inspired to someday publish her own video game. To say Harlie was an animal lover would be an understatement, she loved all animals including her dogs and chickens and she had a special love for reptiles. She was the proud mama to 2 geckos, Scarlet & Charlie and posted pictures of them often.

Harlie joins her great grandmothers Ruth Stephens and Rita Wooters and is survived by her loving Mother and Dad, Tracy Bigham and Dean Napoli, her Father and Step-Mother, Tom & Jennifer Farino, her sisters Madison Napoli, Katelyn, Kloe & Kiera Farino, her brother Dean Napoli, her Grandparents, Dora and Joseph Bigham, and Barbara Wooters and John Farino, her Aunts and Uncles, Kim and Joe Bigham, and Barri and Lenny Stelmack & their daughter Nicole, and her best friend Veronica Aguilar-Bravo and family, as well as her large extended family and friends.

Visitation will be on held on Thursday, November 5th from 1 – 5PM with a prayer service being held at 4:15PM at Goble Funeral Home 22 Main St., Sparta, NJ 07871. Cremation will be held privately.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store