Harold Allen Lott Obituary
LAKE WALLKILL - Harold Allen Lott, 90 years old, passed away peacefully at Mt. Kemble Rehabilitation Center in Morristown, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born to Grenward and Martha Lott in Vernon, where he has been a lifelong resident.
Harold had worked many positions while at Hercules Powder Plant in Kenvil, retiring in 1991. He then worked part time for the New Jersey State Forest Fire Service. Harold was a charter and exempt member of the Pochuck Valley Fire Department, where he also served as chief from 1973 to 1974. He was active with the Sussex County Fire Police and took great joy in working all of the major events in Sussex County.
Harold is predeceased by his wife, Phyllis Lott (2015), and is the devoted father of Shirley Snook and her husband, Steve, of Greenville, N.Y., and Russell Lott, of Davenport, Fla.; loving grandfather of Sara Blanchard, Jason Snook, Keri Somerville, Joshua and Jamie Lott; and cherished by 10 great-grandchildren.
Due to government restrictions, graveside services will be private under the direction of Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex. Memorial gifts to the Pochuck Valley Fire Department, 13 Lake Wallkill Road, Sussex, NJ 07461 would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonsussexfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 10, 2020
