BLAIRSTOWN - Harold F. Werthwein, 98 years of age, of Blairstown, passed away Dec. 15, in Fredon. He was born Oct. 3, 1921, in Jersey City, to Frank C. and Edna (Birckholtz) Werthwein.
He was a shop manager at Picatinny Arsenal, Dover, and a member of the Lions Club as well as the Erie Lackawanna Historical Society.
He is survived by his son, Shawn Leichliter and wife, Lisa, of Blairstown; a daughter, Dawn Leichliter and fiancé, Josh Parker; and one grandson, Jacob. He was predeceased by his wife, Audrey, in 2000.
A period of visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20, at Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown (use Columbia for GPS). A service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the funeral home, with entombment at Newton Cemetery Mausoleum, 19 Lawnwood Rd., Newton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Harold's memory to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 18, 2019