Newbaker Funeral Home
200 Rte 94
Blairstown, NJ 07825
(908) 362-6341
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newbaker Funeral Home
200 Rte 94
Blairstown, NJ 07825
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Newbaker Funeral Home
200 Rte 94
Blairstown, NJ 07825
Harold F. Werthwein


1921 - 2019
Harold F. Werthwein Obituary
BLAIRSTOWN - Harold F. Werthwein, 98 years of age, of Blairstown, passed away Dec. 15, in Fredon. He was born Oct. 3, 1921, in Jersey City, to Frank C. and Edna (Birckholtz) Werthwein.
He was a shop manager at Picatinny Arsenal, Dover, and a member of the Lions Club as well as the Erie Lackawanna Historical Society.
He is survived by his son, Shawn Leichliter and wife, Lisa, of Blairstown; a daughter, Dawn Leichliter and fiancé, Josh Parker; and one grandson, Jacob. He was predeceased by his wife, Audrey, in 2000.
A period of visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20, at Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown (use Columbia for GPS). A service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the funeral home, with entombment at Newton Cemetery Mausoleum, 19 Lawnwood Rd., Newton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Harold's memory to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
