WANTAGE - Harold Grieves, 80, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at Newton Medical Center. Born and raised in Clifton, Mr. Grieves lived in West Milford before moving to Wantage in 2004.

He was employed as the head custodian by the West Milford Board of Education for 25 years and retired 10 years ago. Mr. Grieves was a member of the former Friends of Lake Neepaulin in Wantage.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Claire Wolpert, and his daughter, Samantha Clark and her husband, Jason, of Flagler Beach, Fla.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St., (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the service from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made Sussex First Aid Squad, 25 Loomis Ave., Sussex, NJ 07461 or to the Wantage Township First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 721, Wantage, NJ 07461. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 14, 2019