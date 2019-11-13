|
SANDYSTON - Harold J. Dodsworth, 83, of Sandyston, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at home.
Born in Syracuse, N.Y., Harold was a self-employed truck driver for many years, then retired from Garden State Asphalt at the age of 70. He enjoyed spending time in his "office" and tinkering around outside. A hard worker and a family man, Harold loved spending time with his grandchildren.
The son of the late Harold E. and Florence (Martin) Dodsworth, Harold is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kathy E. Dodsworth; his four daughters, Florann, Peggy Sue, Karen Ann and Beth "Lucy;" his six sons, Harold Jr., Guy, Al, Andy, Billy and Doug; his 15 grandchildren; and his 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, Branchville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the funeral home. Interment will be held in Hainesville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860 or Delaware Valley United Methodist Church, 131 County Road 645, Sandyston, NJ 07826. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 13, 2019