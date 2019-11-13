Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wood Funeral Home
16 Main St
Branchville, NJ 07826
(973) 948-3030
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wood Funeral Home
16 Main Street
Branchville, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Wood Funeral Home
16 Main Street
Branchville, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Dodsworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold J. Dodsworth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold J. Dodsworth Obituary
SANDYSTON - Harold J. Dodsworth, 83, of Sandyston, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at home.
Born in Syracuse, N.Y., Harold was a self-employed truck driver for many years, then retired from Garden State Asphalt at the age of 70. He enjoyed spending time in his "office" and tinkering around outside. A hard worker and a family man, Harold loved spending time with his grandchildren.
The son of the late Harold E. and Florence (Martin) Dodsworth, Harold is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kathy E. Dodsworth; his four daughters, Florann, Peggy Sue, Karen Ann and Beth "Lucy;" his six sons, Harold Jr., Guy, Al, Andy, Billy and Doug; his 15 grandchildren; and his 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, Branchville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the funeral home. Interment will be held in Hainesville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860 or Delaware Valley United Methodist Church, 131 County Road 645, Sandyston, NJ 07826. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -