Newbaker Funeral Home
200 Rte 94
Blairstown, NJ 07825
(908) 362-6341
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newbaker Funeral Home
200 Rte 94
Blairstown, NJ 07825
View Map
Harold Read


1930 - 2020
Harold Read Obituary
COLUMBIA - Harold Read, 89 years of age, of Columbia, passed away Jan. 29, 2020, at Newton Medical Center, Newton.
He was a self-employed contractor with his son, Ronnie, at H&R Builders.
He was born in Blairstown, on May 2, 1930, to Raymond Read and Florence Parr.
He is survived by his wife, Lorraine; son, Ronnie and daughter-in-law, Linda; daughter, April and son-in-law, William Crone; daughter-in-law, Kathleen; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sisters, Ella Horne, Doris Walker, and Linda Kohler. He was predeceased by his son, Richard, husband of Kathleen.
A period of visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown. Interment to follow at Belvidere Cemetery, Belvidere.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 2, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
