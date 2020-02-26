|
FRELINGHUYSEN - Harriette Elyda Carr (Rynearson), age 92, of Frelinghuysen, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, at Forest Manor Health Care Center following a short illness.
She was born in Village of Deposit, N.Y., to the late Ralph and Lena Rynearson (Whitaker). She worked at Mack Wayne Plastics in Newton, where she retired. She also worked many years at Lyle Smith's Big "K." She was president of the Frelinghuysen School PTO.
She was predeceased by her husband, Wilbur Ernest Carr; grandson, Edwin Wilson and; 14 siblings. She is survived by five daughters, Anna Wilson and partner, Carol Chobot, Rosa Scudder and husband, Robert, Margaret Moore, Doris Zwarych and husband, Terry, and Christine Carr; a son, Wilbur A. Carr; one sister, Blanche Cory; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and lifelong friends, Lyle and Emily Smith.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown (For GPS use Columbia). Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Tranquility Cemetery, Tranquility.
Donations can be made to Blairstown Ambulance, P.O. Box 389, Blairstown, NJ 07825 and Karen Ann Quinlan Memorial Foundation, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 26, 2020