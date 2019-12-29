|
FRANKFORD - Harriette Penney Ayers Ansbach, 81, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Morristown Medical Center surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Born in Newton Memorial Hospital on March 25, 1938 to Albert and Frances (Penney) Ayers of Frankford, Harriette grew up on her family's dairy farm alongside her brother, James. She also had two younger sisters whom her family lost to cystic fibrosis, Marian (18 months) and Virginia (seven years).
After graduating from Newton High School in 1955, Harriette attended Centenary College. Upon graduating college, she worked for attorney Albert Silverman in Newton and went on to work for the Swedish import company Genes in New York City.
Harriette married fellow Newton High School graduate Charles (Butch) Ansbach in 1960, and they built a house in Frankford where they began to raise a family. Harriette lived in that house on the "family compound" until the time of her death.
Harriette gave birth to four children before returning to work in 1971 as an insurance agent for The Branchville Agency, where she was employed until her retirement in 1996. She loved this part of her career, working for Richard Harris, a man she respected and admired, while also getting the chance to work much closer to home and dedicate herself even more selflessly to her family.
Upon retirement, Harriette and Butch traveled throughout the world, enjoying the many wonderful sites and people they came to know along the way. Retirement also afforded Harriette more time to indulge in her favorite pastime: gardening. No matter the time of day, Harriette could always be found in one corner or another of her expansive gardens, surrounded by a variety of gorgeous flowers. Much like her beautiful gardens brimming with life, Harriette's friends and family were nourished and made whole by the selfless care, unwavering commitment and unconditional love that were her life's hallmarks.
A longtime member of the United Methodist Church of Branchville, Harriette was remarkably committed to and active in her church, including serving as finance chair, trustee and pastor/parish relations committee member. She found great strength in attending Sunday worship service and joy in being with her church family. In addition, Harriette was an active member of her community, serving on the Frankford Zoning Board, Board of Health and Branchville/Frankford Recreation Department. She loved her community and believed it was her civic responsibility to help others. As time passed, Harriette enjoyed reading, going to the movies and theater with good friends, and discussing politics and current events. Harriette was loved and will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.
Mrs. Ansbach was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Charles (Butch) Ansbach, and her sisters, Marian and Virginia Ayers. She is survived by her four beloved children: Jeffrey, of Florida and Costa Rica; Kimberly and her husband, Luis Blanco; Lori and her husband, William Eckert; and Sue and her husband, Steve Salvesen (all of Frankford); her brother, James Ayers, and his wife, Lana, of Frankford; her seven wonderful grandchildren: Ian and Emily Blanco, Carly and Jane Satter, and Chelsea, Will, and Tucker Eckert (all of Frankford); her sister-in law, Barbara Hatch, and her husband, Lenny, of Delaware; Dave Satter, and his wife, Kathy, of Frankford; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday evening, Jan. 3, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, Branchville. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at The United Methodist Church in Branchville, 8 Broad Street.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Harriette's memory may be made to the United Methodist Church in Branchville, PO Box 509, Branchville, NJ 07826.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 29, 2019