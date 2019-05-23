PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Harry Davis, 72, passed away on May 19, 2019.

Born in McAfee on Nov. 26, 1946, Harry was an owner-operator truck driver for many years until he went to work for Valley Mason Supply. Harry was an extraordinary mechanic and an avid race fan. He spent years as the owner of the 53 big block race car at the Orange County Dirt Track in Middletown, N.Y. Harry loved every one of his drivers from the first, Donny Shepherd, to his last, Rick Hill, and every one of the pit crew.

Harry is survived by his wife, Pamela; two sons, Harry Jr. and his wife, Lauren (Cody), and Darryl, and their mother, Joan Davis; a stepdaughter, Angela Kerkovich-Hays and her husband, Chad Hays; a stepson, Joseph Kerkovich; four grandchildren, Krystin and Jarod Davis and Hudson and Elliott Hays; a brother, Gary and his partner, Donna Largey; a sister, Paulette; and many nieces and nephews. Harry was predeceased by his parents, Leon and Catherine Davis, a brother, Jack, and a sister, Victoria.

A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 23, 2019