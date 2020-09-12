Harry H. Meincke
Wantage Twp - Harry H. Meincke, 92 years old, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Born to Herman John and Marie Adele Meincke in Jersey City, NJ, he had lived in Carlstadt, NJ before moving to Wantage Twp. in 1963.
Harry served with the United States National Guard attaining a rank of Master Sergeant and winning awards for marksmanship. He worked as a plumber for Louis Walters & Son Plumbing and Heating in Wallington, NJ before starting and operating his own business, Harry Meincke Plumbing and Heating, in Wantage, retiring in the late 90's. Harry was a lifetime member, past president and long-time secretary of the Sussex County Master Plumbers Association. He served on the Wantage Township Planning Board for many years. He was a man of many talents, renovating the homes he lived in, working on his vehicles, and enjoying the small farms he owned. He was a history buff especially of the American west and WWII. He loved living in the country which he referred to as "Heaven on Earth", 40's music, car rides, the sport of boxing, and joining open sings with Barbershop Quartets.
Harry is predeceased by a sister, Jean Meincke and is survived by his devoted wife of 69 years, Joyce Meincke (nee Glock) of Wantage Twp., NJ. He was the loving father of Elise Castner and her husband, James of Wantage Twp., NJ, Matthew Meincke and his wife, Shannon of Montague, NJ and Tracy Vanden Akker and her husband, Henry of Wantage Twp., NJ. Proud grandfather of Mia, Evan, Elias, Leah and Hope. Great grandfather of Evalyn and Weston.
Private cremation services under the direction of Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, NJ. If desired, memorial gifts can be made to the charity of your choice
