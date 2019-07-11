VERNON - Harvey Wasserman, 75, of Vernon, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, following a courageous 18-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born in Brooklyn to Mildred (Fried) and the late Kurt Wasserman, Harvey lived in Ringwood, graduating from Lakeland High School. He then went on to earn his B.S. at the University of Arizona. Following graduation, Harvey moved to Syracuse with his wife and also resided in Highland Park before settling in Vernon many years ago.

Harvey was an entrepreneur at heart, running his own company and then joining forces with Diamond Chemical as vice president of sales. An avid outdoorsman, Harvey enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting, ham radio, and pretty much anything that involved being outside or near water. He loved being with his friends and attending family parties, especially for the food. He was always known to put his family first.

Predeceased by his father, Harvey is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Linda (Rosenfeld) Wasserman; daughters, Robin DeAngelo, of Kinnelon, and Kim Fishman and her husband, Ian, of Sparta; grandchildren, Stephanie, Dylan, Jake, Allie, and Alex; brother, Pinchas Wasserman, of Lakewood; sisters, Gail Connors and Ann Wasserman; and mother, Mildred Wasserman, all of Ringwood. He is also survived by his many relatives and loving friends.

A funeral service for Harvey will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, (One Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon. The family will receive guests from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the Sons of Israel Cemetery in Hardyston. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 11, 2019