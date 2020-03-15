|
FRANKFORD - Hazel O. Sparrow, 89, of Frankford, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Homestead Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Frankford.
Born in Dodge County, Georgia, Hazel lived in Newton for 40 years, then lived in Bentley Assisted Living in Branchville for four years before moving to the Homestead. She was a bank manager at Lakeland Bank in Sparta before her retirement in 2000.
The daughter of the late Edward and Stella (Holder) Owens, Hazel was predeceased by two brothers, Grady Owens and Charles Owens, and one sister, Myrtice Jecker. She is survived by two daughters: Sandra K. Holley, of Hampton, and Peggy S. Stone and husband, Derek, of Bethesda, Maryland; five grandchildren: Stewart Holley, Edward Heys, Derek R. Stone Jr., Emily A. Stone and Spencer M. Stone; and three great-grandchildren: Ava Heys, Jacob Holley and Eric H. Stone. She is also survived by her brother, David Owens, of Live Oak, Florida.
Services and interment will be held at a later date in Hawkinsville, Georgia. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, NJ.
Memorial donations may be made to Parkinson's Research Foundation, 15139 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 15, 2020