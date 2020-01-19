|
|
NEWTON - Heather M. Loos, 61, of Newton, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Overlook Hospital in Summit.
Born in Plainfield, Heather was raised in Fanwood. She was a graduate of Trenton State College and worked as a registered nurse in her early years.
The daughter of the late William Hahn III and Marilyn (Werman) Hahn, Heather was predeceased by her husband, Michael Loos, in 2007. She is survived by her sons William Loos, of Newton, and Christopher Loos, of Madrid, Spain; her sister Marysue Cummingham, of Torrington, Conn.; and two brothers, William Hahn, of Frankford Township, and Scott Hahn, of Glen Gardner.
Arrangements are private and are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 19, 2020