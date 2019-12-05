Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
First United Methodist Church of Newton
111 Ryerson Avenue
Newton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Ulrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen A. Ulrich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen A. Ulrich Obituary
NEWTON - Helen A. Ulrich, 87, of Newton, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Newton Medical Center.
Born in Frelinghuysen Township, Helen was raised in Warren County and graduated from Hackettstown High School. She raised her family in Port Morris where she lived for most of her life before moving to Newton.
The daughter of the late William and Ada (Wildrick) Nemeth, Helen was also predeceased by her son, Bruce Ulrich, and her daughter, Judy Ulrich. She is survived by her three children, John Ulrich, of Florida, Barbara Bradley, of Belvidere, and Robert Ulrich, of Newton; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the First United Methodist Church of Newton, 111 Ryerson Avenue, Newton. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 23 Vreeland Road, Suite 105, Florham Park, NJ 07932. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -