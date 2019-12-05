|
|
NEWTON - Helen A. Ulrich, 87, of Newton, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Newton Medical Center.
Born in Frelinghuysen Township, Helen was raised in Warren County and graduated from Hackettstown High School. She raised her family in Port Morris where she lived for most of her life before moving to Newton.
The daughter of the late William and Ada (Wildrick) Nemeth, Helen was also predeceased by her son, Bruce Ulrich, and her daughter, Judy Ulrich. She is survived by her three children, John Ulrich, of Florida, Barbara Bradley, of Belvidere, and Robert Ulrich, of Newton; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the First United Methodist Church of Newton, 111 Ryerson Avenue, Newton. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 23 Vreeland Road, Suite 105, Florham Park, NJ 07932. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 5, 2019