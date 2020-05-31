BUTLER - Helen E. Barry, age 94, of Butler, passed away, Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Mrs. Barry was born in Kinnelon, the daughter of the late Michael and the late Ruth (Cook) Witty. Helen worked at State Farm Insurance Co., Wayne, before her retirement. She was a parishioner and member of the rosary altar society at St. Anthony's RC Church in Butler, was an avid reader and loved to attend the "Ladies Club," which was a circle of her friends for over 50 years.
She is survived by her beloved children, John Michael "Jack" and wife, Sharon, Eileen Carafello and husband John "Jack," Patrick and wife, Diane, Noreen Sanders, Mary Theresa "Terry" Nozick and husband, Bruce, Kathleen Barry, Maureen Finnegan and husband, Thomas, Annie Barry and Sheila Barry; her loving sister, Mary Luraschi; her 13 cherished grandchildren; and 14 adored great-grandchildren. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Helen was predeceased by her devoted husband John Patrick "Jack."
There will be a private viewing for the family due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A burial will also be held in private. Arrangements were entrusted to the Morrison Funeral Home, Butler: www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 31, 2020.