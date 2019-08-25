|
NEWTON -- Helen J. Terhune (Struckman), 89 years old, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Barn Hill Care Center, Newton. Born in Hackensack, she had lived in Park Ridge; Las Vegas, Nev., for 15 years; and Hamburg for seven years before moving to Newton in 2014. Helen worked as a bookkeeper for Pezro in Montvale for 15 years. She was an avid animal lover and took great joy in crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Helen was predeceased by her husband, Gordon R. Terhune Sr. (2007), and was the devoted mother of Nancy Stanley and her husband, Arthur, of Wurtsboro, N.Y., Sandy Myzak and her husband, Walter, of Vernon, Carolyn Ottogalli and her husband, Bruce, of Vernon, Gordon R. Terhune II and his wife, Diane, of Sparta, and Shirley Sena and her husband, Mark, of Hamburg. Cherished by nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Private cremation services by Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, Vernon. Memorial gifts to the , 7 Ridgedale Ave., Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927, would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 25, 2019