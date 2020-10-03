Helen M. Benson
Newton - Helen M. Benson age 87, of Newton, N.J. died at Barnhill Nursing Center surrounded by her family September 30, 2020. Helen was born in Ogdensburg, N.J. and spent most of her life in Newton, N.J. Helen was employed by SCARC of Sussex County as a bus driver, then after retirement she was a member of the Newton Seniors Club.
Daughter of the late William C. Wufflers, Sr. and Marilda H. Gould, Helen is survived by her beloved children, James H. Benson, Jr. of Middleton, ID., Joseph G. Benson of Wantage, N.J., Linda Elston of Augusta, SC, Katherine G. Hayes of Berwick, PA, Mary E. Benson of Milford, PA and Barbara H. Benson of Killeen, TX. She is predeceased by brothers William, John, Joe and Larry. Also predeceased by grandsons Christopher and Nathan Benson. Helen was the proud grandmother of 19 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the care of Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home #156 Main St. (Rt. 206) Newton, NJ. Online condolences to www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com