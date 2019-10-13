|
SUSSEX BOROUGH – Helen Marie (Witkowski) Doland, 85, passed away Oct. 10, 2019. Helen was born in Greenville, N.Y., on June 17, 1934 to the late William and Anna (Arbutowich) Witkowski. She resided in Sussex for 61 years prior to making Valley View RHCC her home.
Helen was predeceased by her beloved husband of 60 years, Newman, and her beloved son, David, and by brothers William, Michael, Ronald and Andrew, and sisters Marie Witkowski, Jean Williams, Frances Chase and Anna Acton.
Helen was a member and past president of the Sussex Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading, painting, word puzzles, and especially jigsaw puzzles, and could always be found searching for the "missing piece."
Helen is survived by her daughter, Diane Eakman, and husband, Bruce, of Wantage. She is also survived by her sister Carol Eyth and husband, Ron, of Port Jervis, N.Y.; her brother, Joseph Witkowski, of Port Jervis, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews. Helen also leaves behind her extended family of friends, Dee, Marion, Barbara, Zo and Joe.
The family wishes to offer a special thank you to the staff, past and present, at Valley View who became a part of Helen's extended family. Their many acts of kindness and exceptional care went above and beyond and will always be remembered.
Relatives and friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex Borough. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the funeral home. Interment will be at Clove Cemetery, Wantage. For directions and condolences see www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that a memorial donation be made in Helen's name to Valley View RHCC, 1 Summit Ave., Newton, N.J. 07860, specifically to the music program so her friends may continue to enjoy the music of the visiting musicians.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 13, 2019