Helen Marie (Hardy) Geary


1935 - 2020
Helen Marie (Hardy) Geary Obituary
HARDYSTON - Helena Marie Geary (Hardy), 84 years old, died unexpectedly at home Sunday, March 22, 2020. Born to Floyd and Dorothy Hardy in Franklin, she has been a lifelong resident of the area.
Helena worked for Morley Shirt Company in Franklin for many years before retiring in 1985, as well as being a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker.
Helena was predeceased by her husband, George Geary (Sept. 2017), and was the devoted mother of Valarie Henderson-Woortman and her husband, Robert, of Lafayette, and Alan Henderson and his wife, Lorie, of Lafayette; loving grandmother of Ashley Woortman-Pepe and her husband, Ryan, Vanessa Henderson Aikens and her husband, Josh, and Andrew Henderson and his partner, Aria DePaola; and is also survived by two great-grandsons, Cillian and Hudson Aikens; her sister, Dorothy Ann Ross and her husband, of Millis, Mass.; and a niece and nephew.
Due to government restrictions there will be a private graveside service handled by F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, at North Hardyston Cemetery, Hardyston.
Memorial gifts to NJ Misfits Canine Rescue, [email protected] would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 25, 2020
