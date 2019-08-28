Home

Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Newton Cemetery.
Helen Parichuk Salza Obituary
ANDOVER TOWNSHIP -- Helen Parichuk Salza, 94, of Andover Township, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon.

Born in Lafayette, Helen lived in Newton and was a 1944 graduate of Newton High School. She moved to Andover Township in 1955 and was the special deputy county clerk for the County of Sussex for 27½ years before her retirement in 1987. A member of St. Joseph R.C. Church, Helen was also a member of the Greater Andover Senior Citizens, the Sussex County Historical Society, the Paulinskill Valley Trail Committee and the Senior Walkers at Sussex County Community College.

The daughter of the late Frank and Martha (Nychay) Parichuk, Helen was also predeceased by her husband, Roman Joseph Salza, on March 29, 1998; her brother, Michael Parichuk Sr., in 2013; and her sisters, Mary Parichuk in 1975 and Annie Garrera in 2019. She is survived by three daughters: Susan Armstrong and husband, Thomas, of Hampton, Sharon Spangenberg and husband, Hixon Jr., of Layton, and Linda Fary and husband, Craig, of Layton. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Tara Both, Lance Armstrong, Breanne Weston, Sarah Johnson and Hixon Spangenberg III; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton, followed by a 2 p.m. graveside service in Newton Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph R.C. Church, 22 Halsted St., Newton, NJ 07860, or Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
