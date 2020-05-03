|
|
WEST MILFORD - Helen (Dubanowich) Puzio, 93, of West Milford, formerly of Clifton, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Private interment services will be at St. Michael Cemetery in South Hackensack. A virtual funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday and can be viewed on the Facebook page of St. Joseph Church in West Milford. A public memorial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. To view the complete obituary visit www.bizubquinlan.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 3, 2020