FRANKLIN - Helen "Marie" Squier, age 89, of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at her home.
Born in Metuchen to the late William and Helen (Strong) Breen, Marie lived in Randolph before moving to Franklin in the late 1990's. A devoted parishioner of the St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Ogdensburg, Marie donated to many different charities in her lifetime. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Predeceased by her husband, Harry, in 2015, Marie is survived by her sons Harry and his wife, Jayne, of Ogdensburg, Joseph and wife, Michelle, of Baltimore, Md., and Paul Squier, of Franklin. She is also survived by her grandchildren Harry, Paul, Randy, and Kelly Squier and six great-grandchildren Delaney, Austin, Liam, Caleb, Naomi, and Sam.
A visitation for Marie will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin. A funeral service will follow at noon also at the funeral home. Disposition will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation at www.tunnel2towers.org. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 18, 2019