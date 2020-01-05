Home

Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
4:00 PM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
Yorktown, VA
View Map
Helen Swetz Obituary
YORKTOWN, Va. - Helen Swetz passed away peacefully Dec. 28, 2019. Helen lived a full and long life. As a parishioner of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, she always shared her faith with those around her, reminding all that "God Is Good."
Helen is survived by her five children, Kathy Caulfield (James), Andrew Swetz, Phillip Swetz, JoAnne Doremus (Steve), and Meg Guerin (Mark); five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Yorktown, Va. In honor of Helen, the family asks that you plant a flower garden and spread the beauty of nature with all, bring sunshine to those around you and share a smile.
A special thanks to those at The Gardens-Warwick Forest, staff and nurses for their care and support of not only Helen but also the family. Please remember to support your local Hospice or Alzheimer's group. For more information go to amoryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 5, 2020
