

NETCONG - It is with great sadness that the family of Helen Theresa Grogan announces her passing after a brief illness on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2019, at the age of 58.

"Terry" will be lovingly remembered by her mother, Eileen Grogan; brother, Michael and wife, Lynn Grogan; brother, Christopher and wife, Christine Grogan; sisters, Patricia Chmielewski, Tami Basenese, Terrianne Slater and Karen Blend; nephew, Shannon W. Grogan; and nieces, Katarina and Isabella Grogan. "Terry" will also be fondly remembered by Madison Slater, Steven, Kayla and Kara Basenese. Terry was predeceased by her loving father, Michael W. Grogan, and grandparents, Margaret and David Grogan.

A native of Netcong, Terry attended Netcong Elementary School where she graduated from the special education program. She was an avid fan of the N.Y. Mets and U. of Michigan football. Terry participated in numerous Special Olympics events throughout the years.

A Memorial Mass in memory of Terry will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at St. Michael's Church in Netcong.

In lieu of flowers, the family of Helen T. Grogan request a donation to Special Olympics of New Jersey/area 3 and mail sent to c/o Betty Lunn, 201 Tulsa Trail, Hopatcong, NJ 07843. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 19, 2019