Helen (Dot) Young

Helen (Dot) Young 95, passed away peacefully at her home for the last 74 years that she shared with her husband. Born to Lester and Celia Cooper, she lived and raised her family at Kemah Lake, Hampton twp., NJ. When she was young she worked at Woolworths in Newton and later at Leonardo Looms in Newton. But her joy was children, spending most of her life babysitting for working mothers. Her loving husband John D Young, her daughter Linda, her grandson John D Young, her four sisters and three brothers predeceased her. Helen is survived by sister-in-law Loretta Wardle, Children John G Young, Jackie Gould, and Stacey Kerr, Grandchildren Collin Rosselli, Nicole Ogden, Raichel Kerr, Mariah Kerr, Dominique Kerr and 3 Great Grandchildren Brittanie Ogden, John Ogden, and Damian Rosselli. She was loved very much and will be greatly missed. Arrangements to be made at a later date.



