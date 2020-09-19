1/1
Helen (Dot) Young
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen (Dot) Young
Helen (Dot) Young 95, passed away peacefully at her home for the last 74 years that she shared with her husband. Born to Lester and Celia Cooper, she lived and raised her family at Kemah Lake, Hampton twp., NJ. When she was young she worked at Woolworths in Newton and later at Leonardo Looms in Newton. But her joy was children, spending most of her life babysitting for working mothers. Her loving husband John D Young, her daughter Linda, her grandson John D Young, her four sisters and three brothers predeceased her. Helen is survived by sister-in-law Loretta Wardle, Children John G Young, Jackie Gould, and Stacey Kerr, Grandchildren Collin Rosselli, Nicole Ogden, Raichel Kerr, Mariah Kerr, Dominique Kerr and 3 Great Grandchildren Brittanie Ogden, John Ogden, and Damian Rosselli. She was loved very much and will be greatly missed. Arrangements to be made at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The New Jersey Herald and njherald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved