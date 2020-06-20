Helena P. Schouten
Hopatcong - Helena P. (Mannee) Schouten (Oma) of Hopatcong, passed away Friday June 12, 2020 while in the care of the Regency Grande Nursing Home in Dover. She was 99.
Born in Rotterdam Netherlands, she came to the United States in 1957. She lived in North Bergen before moving to Hopatcong in 1970. A homemaker, Helena loved being with her kids, grandkids and pets. She also enjoyed living on the lake and tending to her flowers.
Beloved wife of the late Adrianus "David" Schouten (1989). Devoted mother of Arie Teunis "John" Schouten and his wife Nancy, Adrianus A. "Rob" Schouten and his wife Susan and Helena P. "Ella" Schouten and her husband Bill LeMasters. Loving grandmother to Chris, Steven, Coby, Liz, Sarah,Thomas, Emily and great grandmother to John and Jessica.
She was preceded in death by her mother Helena and father Adrianus and two brothers Willem and Adrian.
Arrangements are private under the direction of Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, Landing. Memorial donations may be made to Susan G. Komen NJ affiliate at (www.komencsnj.org). For further information and to share a fond memory please visit www.leberlakeside.com.
Hopatcong - Helena P. (Mannee) Schouten (Oma) of Hopatcong, passed away Friday June 12, 2020 while in the care of the Regency Grande Nursing Home in Dover. She was 99.
Born in Rotterdam Netherlands, she came to the United States in 1957. She lived in North Bergen before moving to Hopatcong in 1970. A homemaker, Helena loved being with her kids, grandkids and pets. She also enjoyed living on the lake and tending to her flowers.
Beloved wife of the late Adrianus "David" Schouten (1989). Devoted mother of Arie Teunis "John" Schouten and his wife Nancy, Adrianus A. "Rob" Schouten and his wife Susan and Helena P. "Ella" Schouten and her husband Bill LeMasters. Loving grandmother to Chris, Steven, Coby, Liz, Sarah,Thomas, Emily and great grandmother to John and Jessica.
She was preceded in death by her mother Helena and father Adrianus and two brothers Willem and Adrian.
Arrangements are private under the direction of Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, Landing. Memorial donations may be made to Susan G. Komen NJ affiliate at (www.komencsnj.org). For further information and to share a fond memory please visit www.leberlakeside.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.