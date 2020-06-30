Helena (Stagg) Parisi
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helena (Stagg) Parisi
Helena (Stagg) Parisi, 68, died Monday, June 29th 2020, at Community Medical Center, Toms River, NJ. She was born November 17, 1951 to the late Warren and Rita (Turo) Stagg, and raised in Chester, NJ. Before settling in Toms River, she also lived in Byram, NJ, Cherry Hill, NJ and Lynchburg, VA.
A 2001 graduate of Centenary College, Helena was a devout Catholic and involved in Charismatic Renewal. She combined her interests in literature and spirituality by writing and publishing three books of poetry and a memoir. She also freely-distributed inspirational bookmarks and sewed and donated stuffed animals to hospitalized children.
She is survived by husband Victor of Toms River, son Justin of Philadelphia, PA, son Anthony and his wife Kathryn of Ossipee, NH, sister Ann Jedlicka and her husband Gary of Fredon, NJ, and grandson Warren.
A committal service and burial will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Chester, NJ on Friday, July 3rd at 12:00 noon, her friend Fr. Bob Mitchell of St. Patrick Parish, Chatham officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Committal
12:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved