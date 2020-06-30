Helena (Stagg) Parisi
Helena (Stagg) Parisi, 68, died Monday, June 29th 2020, at Community Medical Center, Toms River, NJ. She was born November 17, 1951 to the late Warren and Rita (Turo) Stagg, and raised in Chester, NJ. Before settling in Toms River, she also lived in Byram, NJ, Cherry Hill, NJ and Lynchburg, VA.
A 2001 graduate of Centenary College, Helena was a devout Catholic and involved in Charismatic Renewal. She combined her interests in literature and spirituality by writing and publishing three books of poetry and a memoir. She also freely-distributed inspirational bookmarks and sewed and donated stuffed animals to hospitalized children.
She is survived by husband Victor of Toms River, son Justin of Philadelphia, PA, son Anthony and his wife Kathryn of Ossipee, NH, sister Ann Jedlicka and her husband Gary of Fredon, NJ, and grandson Warren.
A committal service and burial will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Chester, NJ on Friday, July 3rd at 12:00 noon, her friend Fr. Bob Mitchell of St. Patrick Parish, Chatham officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.