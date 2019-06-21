HARDYSTON -- Henning S. Kristiansen, age 30, of Stockholm, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, at his home. Born in Wayne to Henning Kristiansen and Michelle (Jenkins) Theobald, Henny was a lifelong resident of Stockholm. He worked for Ramapo College as a senior repairer. Henny was a loving brother, son, grandson, and friend. He always wanted to help out those who were down on their luck or in need. He cared deeply for all of the family pets, often putting their needs above his own. He would spend hours in the backyard tossing the ball for the family dogs, sometimes even fetching the ball himself. Henny was an avid consumer of all things comedy. Henny loved watching stand-up specials and listening to podcasts from his favorite comedians. He had plans to one day try taking the stage himself. Henny always made everyone around him laugh until they held their sides. He could lighten the mood in any situation with his sense of humor. Henny touched every person he ever met.Whether it was for two minutes or for 20 years, he held a place in the hearts of those around him.Henny can rest in the solace of knowing that Katie and Michelle will never forget. Predeceased by his grandparents, Henning Kristiansen and Beverly Jenkins, Henny is survived by his mother, Michelle Theobald and her husband, Jeffrey; father, Henning Kristiansen and his wife, Christine, all of Stockholm; sister, Michelle Kristiansen, of Glenwood; grandparents, Chuck Jenkins and Elizabeth Kristiansen; Uncle Bruce and Aunt Linda Kristiansen; Aunt Lisa and Uncle Al Allegrino; Aunt Diane and Uncle John King; and Uncle Chuck and Aunt Theresa Jenkins. Also surviving are his many loving cousins and his four-legged "nephew," Thor. Visitation for Henning will be held 2-6 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon. Henny was a longtime sufferer of cluster migraines. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Headache Foundation (headaches.org). Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 21, 2019